Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

New Delhi, May 15
A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia till May 30 in a corruption case related to an alleged excise scam.
Special judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja also fixed May 30 for further arguments on framing of charges in the case.
The judge noted that an application for postponement of arguments on the charge is pending before the high court.
Sisodia and other accused persons in custody were produced before the court through video-conferencing from prison.
The court had on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in corruption and money-laundering cases, lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged scam.
The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI and ED as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer
US calls incident ‘incredibly disturbing’
Jilted lover in Karnataka stabs woman to death for 'rejecting' love proposal
A case of murder has been registered against the accused
Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’
Purkayastha has been in custody under the Unlawful Activitie...
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar
After the roadshow, Kejriwal will also pay obeisance at the ...
Deeply saddened: India on death of retired Colonel Kale in Gaza
The MEA says India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York...