Girl in viral PM abuse video vacated home on birthday: Lawyer

The storm surrounding a minor girl’s video in which she allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows no signs of subsiding, with the teenager and her widowed mother facing consequences they had never anticipated.

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The lawyer representing the family told The Tribune on Tuesday that, after weeks of online outrage, police complaints and relentless media attention, the two quietly left their Noida apartment on August 1.

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“The family vacated their home on Ruchika’s (name changed) birthday. They had purchased the house only in January this year and have now moved in with distant relatives,” lawyer Anil Singh said.

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He said Ruchika’s mother had planned to celebrate her birthday and had made elaborate arrangements, but the minor’s video recorded during the Jantar Mantar protest changed everything.

Faridabad-based Singh said the turning point came after a complaint was filed over the viral video, triggering a wave of abuse that soon spilled beyond social media and into the family’s everyday life.

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“The FIR escalated matters. People with no connection to the case started turning up. They would say they wanted to teach her a lesson for insulting the PM. The family was left with no option but to move,” Singh said.

He said the decision to leave the newly purchased home was not prompted by any legal order, but by fear.

The family’s departure also corrects a widely circulated claim that they had vacated a rented accommodation.

The Tribune has independently verified that the Noida apartment was purchased by the family in January.

For the mother, a home tutor who single-handedly supported the household, the consequences have been severe. Her tuition classes have stopped, depriving the family of its primary source of income, and they have also had to leave their home.

The teenager’s father died several years ago, leaving the mother to raise her on her own.

According to the lawyer, relatives, including the girl’s maternal grandparents, are now helping care for her as the family copes with the fallout from the viral video.

Singh said the girl has been deeply affected emotionally.

“It has affected her schooling. Then there is the constant societal pressure. She is depressed right now and is in the care of her mother and family members,” Singh added.

The teenager, who recently turned 15, is pursuing Class X through open schooling.

Before the controversy, she had been attending makeup classes, which she has now had to discontinue because of alleged threats.

The video, in which the minor allegedly used abusive language against PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a July 23 protest at Jantar Mantar, spread rapidly across social media, triggering widespread condemnation and a police complaint.

The minor later issued a public apology. Meanwhile, a zero FIR lodged in Noida was transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi. However, Delhi Police have not registered a regular FIR in the case.