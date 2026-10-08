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Home / India / Exemplary service: President Murmu, PM Modi greet IAF personnel on Air Force Day

Exemplary service: President Murmu, PM Modi greet IAF personnel on Air Force Day

Air Force Day is observed on October 8 to commemorate establishment of IAF and sacrifices made by air warriors

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:57 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Air Force Day is observed on October 8 to commemorate the establishment of the IAF and the sacrifices made by air warriors. Representative image: iStock
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President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Air Force Day

President Murmu said that Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of the air warriors in safeguarding the nation.

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Air Force Day is observed on October 8 to commemorate the establishment of the IAF and the sacrifices made by air warriors.

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“Greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force has rendered exemplary service to the nation, upholding high standards of professionalism, discipline and preparedness,” President Murmu said in a post on X.

Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of the air warriors in safeguarding the nation, she said.

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They have also extended valuable assistance during disasters and humanitarian crises, she said.

“Their dedication remains a source of inspiration and pride for the nation. May the Indian Air Force continue to uphold its proud legacy of service and excellence,” the president said.

India salutes IAF’s courage: PM 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is proud of its air warriors and that the nation salutes their courage and commitment to protecting the skies.

“India is proud of our Air Warriors. On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies,” Modi said in a post on X.

In a short video posted on his social media handles, the Prime Minister said he wanted to convey his heartfelt greetings to every air warrior serving the nation, as well as their families, on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day.

“They have impressed every Indian with their exemplary work in the skies. They have made us feel secure,” he said.

Modi added that over the past decade, the world’s best technologies have been made available to the Air Force and all armed forces of the country.

“The Air Force is an expert in giving shock to the enemies not only through weapons, but also through data and drones. Every moment of Operation Sindoor gives proof of the might of the Indian military,” he said.

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