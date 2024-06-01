 Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election : The Tribune India

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

Counting of votes will be held on June 4

The results will be declared on June 4.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.

The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

India News–D-Dynamics exit poll predicted 371 seats for NDA, 125 seats for INDIA bloc and 47 seats for others.

The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.

The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance.

However, several other exit polls, including those from Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, were yet to forecast the full results.

The General Election was held in seven phases, with the first phase being held on April 19 and the seventh phase on June 1.

The results will be declared on June 4.

Meanwhile, exit polls have given an edge to BJP in majority of the states.

As per Today’s Chanakya exit poll prediction, in Punjab, BJP would get 4 ± 3 seats, Congress 4 ± 3 seats, AAP 2 ± 2 seats and Others 3 ± 1 seats.

The prediction also shows that in Haryana, BJP would get 6 ± 2 seats and Congress+ 4 ± 2 seats; while in Himachal Pradesh, the prediction is BJP 4 ± 1 seats and Congress 0 ± 1 seats. — with PTI

19:58 01 Jun
Projected seat share in Punjab

Today's Chanakya exit poll predicts:

BJP 4 ± 3 Seats

Congress 4 ± 3 Seats

AAP 2 ± 2 Seats

Others 3 ± 1 Seats
19:55 01 Jun
Seat projection in Jharkhand and Rajasthan

Today's Chanakya forecast:

Jharkhand

BJP+ 12 ± 2 Seats

Congress+ 2 ± 2 Seats

Rajasthan

BJP 22 ± 3 Seats

Congress+ 2 ± 2 Seats

Others 1 ± 1 Seats
19:35 01 Jun
Seat projection in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh

Today's Chanakya exit poll predicts:

Haryana

BJP 6 ± 2 Seats

Congress+ 4 ± 2 Seats

Himachal Pradesh

BJP 4 ± 1 Seats

Congress 0 ± 1 Seats
19:31 01 Jun
Seat projection in Gujarat and Uttarakhand

As per Today's Chanakya:

Gujarat

BJP 26 ± 2 Seats

Congress+ 0 ± 2 Seats

Uttarakhand

BJP 5 ± 1 Seats

Congress 0 ± 1 Seats
19:29 01 Jun
Seat projection in Assam and Chhattisgarh

Today's Chanakya exit poll predicts:

Assam

BJP+ 12 ± 2 Seats

Congress+ 1 ± 1 Seats

Others 1 ± 1 Seats

Chhattisgarh

BJP 11 ± 1 Seats

Congress 0 ± 1 Seats
19:23 01 Jun
Seat projection in Delhi

Today's Chanakya predicts

BJP 6 ± 1 seats

Congress+ 1 ± 1 seats
19:20 01 Jun
Seat projection in Madhya Pradesh

Today's Chanakya predicts BJP 29 ± 2 seats, Congress+ 0 ± 2 Seats
19:09 01 Jun
Jan Ki Baat exit poll predict 362-392 seats for NDA

Jan Ki Baat

NDA – 362-392

INDIA – 141-161

Others – 10-20

Republic Bharat – Matrize

NDA – 353-368

INDIA – 118-133

Others – 43-48
18:43 01 Jun
Projected seat share

India News – D-Dynamics predict NDA - 371, INDIA - 125 and Others - 47

As per Republic Bharat – P Marq:

NDA - 359

INDIA - 154

Others - 30
18:24 01 Jun
General Election was held in seven phases

The first phase was held on April 19 and the seventh phase on June 1

