Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.

The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

India News–D-Dynamics exit poll predicted 371 seats for NDA, 125 seats for INDIA bloc and 47 seats for others.

The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.

The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance.

However, several other exit polls, including those from Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, were yet to forecast the full results.

The General Election was held in seven phases, with the first phase being held on April 19 and the seventh phase on June 1.

The results will be declared on June 4.

Meanwhile, exit polls have given an edge to BJP in majority of the states.

As per Today’s Chanakya exit poll prediction, in Punjab, BJP would get 4 ± 3 seats, Congress 4 ± 3 seats, AAP 2 ± 2 seats and Others 3 ± 1 seats.

The prediction also shows that in Haryana, BJP would get 6 ± 2 seats and Congress+ 4 ± 2 seats; while in Himachal Pradesh, the prediction is BJP 4 ± 1 seats and Congress 0 ± 1 seats. — with PTI

