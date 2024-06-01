Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

Chandigarh, June 1
Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.
The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
India News–D-Dynamics exit poll predicted 371 seats for NDA, 125 seats for INDIA bloc and 47 seats for others.
The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.
The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance.
However, several other exit polls, including those from Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, were yet to forecast the full results.
The General Election was held in seven phases, with the first phase being held on April 19 and the seventh phase on June 1.
The results will be declared on June 4.
Meanwhile, exit polls have given an edge to BJP in majority of the states.
As per Today’s Chanakya exit poll prediction, in Punjab, BJP would get 4 ± 3 seats, Congress 4 ± 3 seats, AAP 2 ± 2 seats and Others 3 ± 1 seats.
The prediction also shows that in Haryana, BJP would get 6 ± 2 seats and Congress+ 4 ± 2 seats; while in Himachal Pradesh, the prediction is BJP 4 ± 1 seats and Congress 0 ± 1 seats. — with PTI
Today's Chanakya exit poll predicts:
BJP 4 ± 3 Seats
Congress 4 ± 3 Seats
AAP 2 ± 2 Seats
Others 3 ± 1 Seats
Today's Chanakya forecast:
Jharkhand
BJP+ 12 ± 2 Seats
Congress+ 2 ± 2 Seats
Rajasthan
BJP 22 ± 3 Seats
Congress+ 2 ± 2 Seats
Others 1 ± 1 Seats
Today's Chanakya exit poll predicts:
Haryana
BJP 6 ± 2 Seats
Congress+ 4 ± 2 Seats
Himachal Pradesh
BJP 4 ± 1 Seats
Congress 0 ± 1 Seats
As per Today's Chanakya:
Gujarat
BJP 26 ± 2 Seats
Congress+ 0 ± 2 Seats
Uttarakhand
BJP 5 ± 1 Seats
Congress 0 ± 1 Seats
Today's Chanakya exit poll predicts:
Assam
BJP+ 12 ± 2 Seats
Congress+ 1 ± 1 Seats
Others 1 ± 1 Seats
Chhattisgarh
BJP 11 ± 1 Seats
Congress 0 ± 1 Seats
Today's Chanakya predicts
BJP 6 ± 1 seats
Congress+ 1 ± 1 seats
Today's Chanakya predicts BJP 29 ± 2 seats, Congress+ 0 ± 2 Seats
Jan Ki Baat
NDA – 362-392
INDIA – 141-161
Others – 10-20
Republic Bharat – Matrize
NDA – 353-368
INDIA – 118-133
Others – 43-48
India News – D-Dynamics predict NDA - 371, INDIA - 125 and Others - 47
As per Republic Bharat – P Marq:
NDA - 359
INDIA - 154
Others - 30
