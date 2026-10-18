Expanding enumerators’ list will benefit RSS, BJP workers, alleges Congress

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh linked the October 16 Census notification to an RSS training camp held in Belgaum in July and a call for public inputs issued by a committee set up by the Union Home Ministry to examine demographic changes.

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“There are no limits to the diabolical designs of the PM-HM duo,” Ramesh wrote on X, alleging that the latest move could further undermine the credibility of the Census.

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Ramesh said the Modi government had expanded the list of eligible enumerators for Census 2027 and alleged that the decision had to be viewed alongside recent developments involving the RSS and the Home Ministry’s High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes. He said the RSS had organised a training camp for its cadres in Belgaum in Karnataka from July 10 to 12, with Census-2027 as its “single-point agenda”.

The Congress leader also flagged the committee set up by the Union Home Ministry on May 26, 2026, which, he said, had sought inputs from the public, including Indian and foreign organisations, on demographic changes in the country on October 14.

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“The only high level of this committee is the affiliation of its members to the RSS ecosystem. So we know where these inputs will come from,” he alleged.

Ramesh said the Census notification issued on October 16 needed to be viewed in the context of both the RSS training camp and the committee’s call for inputs, questioning the government’s intentions behind the expanded eligibility criteria.

Calling the move a “Rozgar Guarantee Yojana” for thousands of RSS-BJP workers, he alleged that it could compromise an exercise crucial to the country’s demographic and administrative planning.

“This will most certainly further contaminate an already subverted Census. Another institution is being destroyed. Like SIR, the Census will also be dangerously doctored,” he said.