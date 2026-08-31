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Home / India / Expect everybody to act in responsible manner: SC refuses to prohibit CJP's Sept 5 protest march

Expect everybody to act in responsible manner: SC refuses to prohibit CJP's Sept 5 protest march

Top court asks petitioner to approach High Powered Enquiry Committee; says protesters and authorities must follow law

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:36 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. PTI file
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The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass orders on a plea seeking prohibition on a protest march the Cockroach Janata Party has called on September 5, saying it expects everybody will act and behave in a peaceful and lawful manner.

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A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the petitioner to submit his petition to the High Powered Enquiry Committee formed by it to examine allegations of police violence during the NEET protests.

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“Let the matter be listed along with pending petitions. To be heard on September 10,” the Bench said, issuing notice in the matter.

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“They are expected to maintain law and order, and the enforcing agency has the responsibility to maintain law and order, saying what is illegal and what is permissible. We are expecting them to act within that framework. From both sides, we are expecting that they will respect, they will conduct themselves and they will follow the law of the land,” the Bench said.

The CJP has called for a protest march in Delhi, accusing the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 to persuade the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation against examination irregularities.

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The city police earlier said it had not received any request for a procession from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters, despite the CJP announcing plans for one.

The plea, filed by retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh, seeks a direction that no public call for large-scale mobilisation, march or organised demonstration in security-sensitive constitutional zones, including India Gate, Central Vista and adjoining areas, be acted upon unless the organisers have first obtained the requisite permissions.

It also seeks a direction that any proposed mobilisation in Lutyens' Delhi be regulated, deferred or suitably modified until after the conclusion of the BRICS Summit scheduled for September 12-13.

The plea further seeks a direction that no march or procession proceed beyond the authorised limits except in accordance with lawful permissions and the regulatory framework governing the concerned area.

The CJP march is scheduled to take place on Teachers' Day and would be led by families of students who committed suicide following the cancellation of the NEET earlier this year and the subsequent re-test, as well as those who were subjected to police excesses during the July agitation.

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