Expelled, Moitra in Indira's league

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 8

Parliament has witnessed expulsion of at least 15 MPs in the past, including late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 14, 1978, on a motion moved by then Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

The first case of MP’s expulsion was in the provisional Parliament in 1951 when then Congress member HD Mudgal, facing allegations of financial irregularities and insider trading, was expelled.

In 1978, Indira Gandhi faced expulsion after the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha found her guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the House.

LS records show the question of privilege against Indira Gandhi was brought by MPs of the Janata Party on grounds that when she was Prime Minister in the fifth Lok Sabha, the PMO instructed officers tasked with collecting information on a starred question on Maruti.

The committee found her guilty but did not prescribe any punishment. All it said was exemplary punishment be awarded. In 1978, the House decided to send Indira Gandhi, her aide RK Dhawan and then CBI director to jail as punishment for contempt.

Expulsion from the LS was an additional punishment given to Indira Gandhi, a Lok Sabha MP. She returned to power in 1980.

After the 1978 episode, it was on December 23, 2005, that one RS and 10 LS MPs were expelled in a cash-for-query matter. In October 2008, BJP member Babubhai Katara, found guilty of human trafficking, was expelled from the LS. After 2008, the LS witnessed Mahua Moitra’s expulsion today following a gap of 15 years. Among Rajya Sabha MPs who faced expulsion were then Jana Sangh leader Subramanian Swamy in 1976 over allegations of making anti-India comments when abroad and BJP’s CS Lodha in the cash-for-query matter in December 2005.

Liquor baron and then Independent Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Mallya, found guilty by the House ethics panel of loan default of over Rs 9,000 crore, had resigned from the House in May 2016, just a day before the committee report recommending his expulsion was to be tabled.

