Experts demand stricter law to curb minors’ access to online pornographic content

Experts on Wednesday called for a stricter legal framework to prevent minors from accessing pornographic content online, including mandatory age verification, greater platform accountability and safeguards to restrict the circulation of such material.

According to an official statement, the demand was made at a press conference organised by Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation at Press Club of India, where speakers from the legal and social sectors discussed measures to prevent sexual violence and protect children from exposure to sexually explicit content.

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Former central information commissioner and foundation founder Uday Mahurkar said a law restricting access to pornographic and obscene content for those below 18 years of age should be among the first steps, along with stronger age-verification requirements for digital platforms.

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“Whenever a rape occurs, we discuss punishment after the crime. We need to ask more uncomfortable questions: What are we allowing into our children’s minds before a crime happens?” Mahurkar said.

The speakers also called for making internet service providers legally accountable for the circulation of obscene content and suggested the use of AI-based systems to detect and restrict such material.

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He also proposed amendments to the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, to provide for stricter penalties.

Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said any legislation should clearly define the liabilities of platforms, intermediaries and service providers, besides providing for age verification, blocking mechanisms and penalties for violations.

The speakers asserted that prevention of sexual violence should begin before a crime occurs. They called for greater responsibility from technology companies and regulatory authorities in protecting children from inappropriate content, the statement read.

The speakers also suggested that the government examine restrictions on minors’ use of social media and referred to measures adopted in other countries to regulate children’s access to pornography and online platforms.

The demands came against the backdrop of several recent rape cases, including the gang-rape of a minor at Astha Kunj near Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi.

The discussion called for further investigation into the possible relationship between exposure to pornographic content and sexual violence, while reiterating that rape involves multiple social, behavioural and criminal justice factors.