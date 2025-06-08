Explainer: As final launch countdown begins, a detailed look at ISRO pilot’s role in manned mission to space

As evening descends over India on Sunday, the 2-day, 8-hour long countdown will begin on the other side of the globe for the scheduled July 10 launch of Axiom-4 mission, the four-member mission to the International Space Station (ISS) that includes an Indian astronaut.

Advertisement

With the initial fear of the mission being jeopardised due to the ongoing disagreement between US President Donald Trump and SpaceX chief Elon Musk receding Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is now closer to becoming the second Indian to travel to space.

Gp Capt Shukla, a seasoned fighter pilot and test pilot, is the designated pilot of the Dragon C-213, a partially reusable spacecraft developed by SpaceX that will transport the crew to the ISS and back into the Earth’s atmosphere after about 14 days.

Advertisement

SpaceX, a private entity and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a US government agency, are partners with Axiom Space for the mission. When the fued had broken, Trump had spoken about reviewing Musk’s contracts with NASA while Musk had raised the prospect of decommissioning SpaceX.

Other members of the crew include the mission commander, Peggy Whitson, among US’ most experienced astronauts and commander of Axiom-2, and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, a scientist from Poland and Tibor Kapu, an engineer from Hungary.

Advertisement

The Axiom-4 mission will “realize the return” to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, with each nation’s first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years, the mission’s website states.

“While Ax-4 marks these countries’ second human spaceflight mission in history, it will be the first time all three nations will execute a mission on board the International Space Station. This historic mission underscores how Axiom Space is redefining the pathway to low-Earth orbit and elevating national space programs globally,” it adds.

How will the crew reach ISS

The Dragon, carrying the crew, will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 10 at 8.22 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) onboard Falcon-9, a two-stage, medium lift launch vehicle developed by SpaceX. The Falcon-9 series have been launched 497 times with a success rate of over 99 percent, and these have been associated with missions to the ISS before.

“Falcon 9 and Dragon vertical at pad 39A in Florida. Targeting Tuesday, June 10 for launch of Ax-4,” SpaceX said on its X handle on the morning of July 8. The rocket had been rolled out to the launch pad on June 7.

Nine minutes and 38 seconds after lift-off, the Dragon will separate from the Falcon’s second stage and begin its own journey towards the ISS that orbits 408 kms above the Earth at a speed of 27,600 km/h, completing 15-16 rounds every day.

The Dragon is scheduled to dock with the ISS on June 11 at 12:30 PM EDT. It will use its onboard navigation systems to autonomously set course and align with the ISS, slowing down and making adjustments to match its orbit and speed to those of the ISS.

Docking is a highly complex, multi-step process involving manual as well as autonomous manoeuvres, precise alignment and secure latching. The Dragon’s docking port will align with ISS’s docking adapter and thereafter the docking mechanism will capture and latch onto the station, followed by checks and validation.

The next step is pressure equalization between the visiting spacecraft and the host ISS. Once all checks and safety procedures are complete, the Dragon’s hatch will be opened, allowing the crew to enter the ISS, remove their space suits and transfer cargo. India has also successfully demonstrated the technology for remotely docking and undocking of spacecraft in orbit by using two small satellites.

What experiments will the crew perform

Over nearly a fortnight high above the Earth, the mission will include around 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries including the US, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, UAE, and several European nations.

These projects cover a wide range of topics such as medical support for diabetic astronauts, effects of microgravity on the brain and body, and the collection of vital health data. The impact of space travel on joints, blood flow, stem cells, cancer growth, and radiation exposure are other areas of research.

According to Axiom Space, this will be the most research and science-related activities conducted on an Axiom Space mission aboard the ISS to date, underscoring the mission’s global significance and collaborative nature to advance microgravity research in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

“It aims to boost participation in these countries by involving diverse stakeholders, showcasing the value of microgravity research and fostering international collaboration. The studies will enhance global knowledge in human research, Earth observation, and life, biological and material sciences, demonstrating the space research capabilities of the crew’s home nations” Axiom said.

ISRO’s role in Axiom-4 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has an expansive programme on space research that involves studying the exosphere and outer space, missions to the Moon, Mars and the Sun, manned space flight and an indigenous space station.

ISRO, in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency, is focusing on advancing microgravity research aboard the ISS to enhance understanding of biological processes in microgravity and develop strategies for long-duration space missions.

The planned scientific experiments are expected to drive significant advancements in space science and technology, while also setting the stage for the next generation of scientists and engineers inspiring for space research. “Ax-4 strengthens India’s presence in space and promotes the country’s dedication to contributing to global scientific progress,” Axiom Space said.

ISRO’s research studies include investigating physical and cognitive impact of computer screens in microgravity, sudying growth, metabolism and genetics of three microalgae strains in microgravity as compared to that on Earth and comparing growth, cellular responses and biochemistry of two cyano-bacteria strains in microgravity.

Also on the academic agenda are identifying pathways of skeletal muscle dysfunction in microgravity and exploring therapies, examining spaceflight impacts on six crop seed varieties, investigating the impacts of spaceflight on germination and growth of crop seeds and identifying molecular mechanisms of resilience in extreme environments.

The Axiom‑4 mission is also a critical marker for ISRO’s human spaceflight programme, referred to as Gaganyaan. The programme envisions sending a three-man crew into an orbit of about 400 kms above the earth. Some test flights of components and validation of critical technologies have already been undertaken and the manned flight is expected to take place in 2027. Group Captain Shukla’s experience in manned space flight would be an important element in the research, planning and execution of the programme.