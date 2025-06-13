Explainer: Why the black box is crucial in Ahmedabad plane crash investigations

After the crash of London bound Air India Flight 171 near Ahmedabad airport, authorities have launched an intensive search for the aircraft’s black box. But what exactly is a black box, and why is it so important?

What is a Black Box?

Despite its name, a black box is actually a bright orange-coloured device designed to withstand extreme conditions. Every commercial aircraft is equipped with two black boxes: One, Flight Data Recorder (FDR) which records detailed information about the plane's operation—such as altitude, airspeed, engine performance, and control inputs. Secondly, the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) which captures conversations between pilots and communications with air traffic control, along with any ambient sounds in the cockpit.

These recorders are built to survive severe crashes, high-impact forces, intense fires, and deep-sea submersion. They are typically installed in the tail of the aircraft, where they are least likely to be damaged in an accident.

Why is the Black Box Important?

It determines the cause of the crash. By analysing data and audio recordings, investigators can reconstruct the final moments before the crash. This helps determine whether the cause was mechanical failure, human error, weather conditions, or something else. It also helps in future safety as findings from black box data often lead to changes in aviation regulations, training procedures, or aircraft design—making flying safer in the long run.

The Search Process

Black boxes are equipped with an underwater locator beacon that emits signals for up to 30 days. Locating them can be challenging, especially if the crash site is in remote or underwater terrain. That’s why time is of the essence.

While the term black box might sound mysterious, its role is anything but. It’s the silent witness that often holds the key to understanding the truth behind an air tragedy.