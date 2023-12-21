Expulsion of MPs arbitrary: Ashwani Kumar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

Amid confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the expulsion of 143 MPs from Parliament, former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday termed the move an arbitrary exercise of power.

“In my view, it’s a clear case of exercise of power in an arbitrary manner,” Kumar said during a discussion on his book ‘A Democracy in Retreat: Revisiting the Ends of Power’ after it was released by former Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

“Existence of power is one thing, its exercise is totally another thing. What legitimises power is the manner of its exercise,” Kumar said.

