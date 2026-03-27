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Home / India / Extra 20 pc commercial LPG announced for steel, automobile, textile, dye industries

Extra 20 pc commercial LPG announced for steel, automobile, textile, dye industries

Total allocation to states rises to 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:38 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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The government on Friday issued a fresh order allocating 20 per cent extra commercial LPG to states for delivery to labour intensive industries including steel, automobile and dyes.

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With this, the Centre through oil marketing companies, will allocate a total of 70 per cent of monthly commercial LPG requirements to states. In earlier orders, the Centre issued three tranches of commercial LPG allocations to states — 20 per cent to start with, then 20 per cent again for canteens, restaurants and hotels.

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Today’s 20 per cent additional allocation order has been communicated to all chief secretaries of states by union petroleum secretary Neeraj Mittal.

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In the letter, Mittal said, “I am happy to share that several states have carried out some or all the reforms and have availed the additional quota of up to 10%. In addition to the existing 50% allocation above, an additional 20% is now proposed, that would bring the total commercial LPG allocation to 70% of the pre-crisis level of the packed non-domestic LPG.”

The additional 20 per cent allocation will have to meet some stipulations. Additional allocation shall be given to industries with priority to steel, automobile, textile, dye, chemicals and plastics, which are labour-intensive and provide support to other essential sectors. Among these, priority shall be given to process industries or those requiring LPG for specialised heating purposes that cannot be substituted by Natural Gas.

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All commercial entities wanting to use additional benefits must register for PNG with city gas distribution firms.

“If industries specified in paragraph 1 of this letter, where LPG is used in the process and for special purposes which cannot be substituted by Natural Gas, such requirement would stand waived,” Mittal said.

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