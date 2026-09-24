Indian modernist master F N Souza's rare work, "Hanuman the Monkey God", went under the hammer for Rs 15.6 crore at Saffronart's Live Autumn Auction.

The gouache on paper, which reflects the influence of Souza's collaboration with artist Mohan Sharma, set a record for the highest value individual work on paper by the artist achieved at auction worldwide, the auction house said in a statement.

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The Autumn Auctions, live and online, achieved white glove results with all 200 lots sold for a combined sale value of Rs 250.58 crore. The live sale, held on September 19, achieved Rs 218.62 crore, while the online sale on September 21-22 recorded Rs 31.97 crore.

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Souza's "Hanuman the Monkey God" was a result of his partnership with Sharma, who came from a family of Nathdwara painters. Souza invited the young artist to collaborate on a series of small‒scale works on paper with subjects chosen by the senior artist.

According to the auction catalogue, the series brought together Souza's masterful linework with Sharma's technique of painted gouache.

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"Here Souza produces an image of extraordinary finesse and dexterity. The figure stands rigidly, its elongated face sprouting multiple antennae ‒ like eyes and wearing a strychnine grin. The delicate, rounded lines of the head and tubular eyes contrast with the geometric patterning on the face and torso.

"This style offers an interesting counterpoint to the highly Expressionist Black on Black paintings, with subjects sculpted from thick impasto and vigorous linework, which he was also producing during this period," it said.

The live sale also registered MV Dhurandhar's "Shri Mahalakshmi" (1899) selling for Rs 14.10 crore, creating a record for the highest value achieved by the artist at auction worldwide.

Other notable works that also made records "for the highest value achieved" by the respective artist at auction worldwide included A Ramachandran's "Kurma Avatar with Savita and Aparajita Flowers" (1996) at Rs 8.64 crore, G Ravinder Reddy's Untitled (2011-12) at Rs 4.68 crore, and Jangarh Singh Shyam's "Bel Mukhota" (1999) at Rs 2.88 crore.

"The results across the two sales extend the strong momentum we have seen through 2026 and reflect continued confidence in Indian art across categories and generations of collectors. As we look ahead, we remain focused on bringing exceptional works to collectors globally and contributing to the continued growth of the market," Dinesh Vazirani, CEO and co-founder, Saffronart, said in a statement.

In the onling sale, Jagdish Swaminathan's Untitled work from 1978 sold for Rs 4.20 crore, more than twice its higher estimate.

Other notable works included a S H Raza's "Radiations" (1998), sold for Rs 1.56 crore; "Standing Sridevi" bronze statue from the Vijayanagara Dynasty, 16th Century, sold for Rs 78 lakh; and A A Almekar's Untitled work, sold for Rs 60 lakh.