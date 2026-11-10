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Home / India / Fabricated and malicious: India rejects lawsuit by Pannun

Fabricated and malicious: India rejects lawsuit by Pannun

New Delhi's remarks come after the US State Department says it delivered through a diplomatic note to the Indian side the summonses issued by the court to the officials in connection with the lawsuit

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PTI
Updated At : 09:37 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File
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India on Tuesday dismissed as "fabricated and malicious" allegations levelled against National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former R&AW chief Samant Goel in a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a US court.

New Delhi's remarks came after the US State Department said it delivered through a diplomatic note to the Indian side the summonses issued by the court to the officials in connection with the lawsuit.

"We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. Also we reject the frivolous lawsuits. A request for serving of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority that is the Ministry of Law and Justice," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

The summonses were served through diplomatic channels to the Indian Embassy in Washington DC by the US Department of State on October 9.

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"The diplomatic note was signed on September 30, 2026, and delivered on October 9, 2026," the State Department said.

Pannun, legal counsel for the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), filed the lawsuit seeking damages over an alleged plot to assassinate him.

He has accused the Indian officials of orchestrating the plot.

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The SFJ is a banned organisation in India. Pannun is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges.

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