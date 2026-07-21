Facing money woes, Nashik marketing executive kills wife, son; lands in hospital after suicide bid

Facing financial hardship, a 54-year marketing professional allegedly killed his wife, minor son and then tried to end his own life in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to police, Kiran Hazare, originally a resident of adjoining Jalgaon district, lived with wife Ashwini (43) and son Suyash (7) in a room in the Nashik Road area of the city.

Advertisement

Hazare, who was doing marketing work for solar equipment and oxygen cylinders required in hospitals, was restless and unhappy for the last two months due to financial problems, they said.

Advertisement

At around 3.30 am on Monday (July 20), he attacked his wife and son on their head and throat with a 'chopper' (a sharp-edged weapon). Afterwards, he inflicted wounds upon himself with the same weapon, consumed poison and slit the vein of his left hand, according to police.

As the door of their room did not open till afternoon, the neighbours suspected foul play. When they peeped inside the house from a window which was slightly open, they found the three lying in a pool of blood, they said.

Advertisement

A Nashik Road police team rushed to the spot, broke the door and found Hazare in an injured condition, while his wife Ashwini and son were dead, according to police.

He is undergoing treatment at a Nashik Municipal Corporation-run hospital. A case of murder was registered against the accused and further investigation was on, they added.