Fadnavis better suited for Edu Ministry: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Pralhad Joshi’s appointment as Union Education Minister was only a “temporary arrangement” and claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could eventually be chosen for the role because of his educational background and ideological alignment with the RSS. Raut said, “Pralhad Joshi can be a good Coal Minister, but not an Education Minister.”

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“Pralhad Joshi is only a temporary Education Minister. At most, he can serve as the Coal Minister, a position he has held earlier. Now, the Coal Minister has been made the Education Minister. I believe this arrangement is temporary. The government is currently searching for a permanent Education Minister,” he said.

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Raut claimed that Fadnavis would be the most suitable candidate for the post. “According to the information we have, Devendra Fadnavis could be the best choice for the post. He follows the RSS ideology and is also educated. It appears that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made up his mind about this,” he said.