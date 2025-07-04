DT
Fadnavis defends Eknath Shinde over 'Jai Gujarat' slogan, Congress calls it 'political slavery'

Fadnavis defends Eknath Shinde over ‘Jai Gujarat’ slogan, Congress calls it ‘political slavery’

Just because Shinde said Jai Gujarat, it doesn’t mean that Shinde loves Gujarat more than Maharashtra, says Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:38 PM Jul 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar during the unveiling of a statue of Peshwa Bajirao, in Pune on July 4, 2025. @mieknathshinde on X via PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday defended Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the latter’s ‘Jai Gujarat’ remarks at an event in Pune.

“Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat,” Shinde said at the event, where Union Minister Amit Shah was present. Shah addressed the gathering in Gujarati language.

“Just because Shinde said 'Jai Gujarat', it doesn’t mean that Shinde loves Gujarat more than Maharashtra,” Fadnavis told reporters. “Such a parochial thinking doesn’t behove Marathi manoos,” he added.

Fadnavis recalled that when a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled at Chikodi in Karnataka, former Union Minister Sharad Pawar had said ‘Jai Maharashtra, Jai Karnataka.’ “Does this mean that Sharad Pawar loves Karnataka more and Maharashtra less?” Fadnavis asked.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal sought Shinde’s resignation for exhibiting “political slavery” and betraying the state’s pride.

“Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who stood for self-respect and sovereignty. It is a matter of shame that a leader occupying the Deputy Chief Minister’s chair would chant ‘Jai Gujarat’ instead of ‘Jai Maharashtra’. This is nothing but political slavery,” Sapkal said in a statement.

After breaking the original Shiv Sena and being rewarded with the party’s name and symbol by the powers in Gujarat, Shinde has crossed all limits to please his political masters, Sapkal further claimed.

“His slogan of ‘Jai Gujarat’ is not just sycophancy, it is an insult to every proud Maharashtrian. Shinde’s actions show how deeply entrenched Gujarat’s influence has become in Maharashtra politics under the current regime,” Sapkal added.

Has Shinde forgotten that he is Deputy CM of Maharashtra and not Gujarat, Sapkal said while alleging that industries and projects were being diverted to the neighbouring state by the current BJP-led regime.

“From Vedanta-Foxconn to several other major projects, Maharashtra has suffered massive losses in employment opportunities for its youth. Industries, corporate offices, and thousands of crores in investment are being shifted to Gujarat. This is happening under Shinde and Fadnavis’ watch,” the Congress leader claimed.

Citing rising unemployment, agrarian distress, and increasing crimes against women in the state, Sapkal said the government should be focusing on these pressing issues instead of indulging in “political flattery and regional appeasement”.

“There is no place in the state’s leadership for those who compromise Maharashtra’s interests. Eknath Shinde must resign immediately,” Sapkal demanded.

