Fadnavis launches podcast ‘Maharashtra Dharma’, urges people to preserve legacy of state’s icon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday appealed to citizens to preserve and nurture the knowledge shared by the state’s saints and icons, calling it a responsibility.

Maharashtra produced not just warriors, but protectors of dharma, visionaries of the nation, and architects of modern India, he said.

“Though we may not be the direct descendants of Dnyaneshwar, Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we are the carriers of their intellectual legacy. With their knowledge, sacrifice, and courage, they shaped this state,” he said.

He was speaking during the first episode of his podcast ‘Maharashtra Dharma’, launched on ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’. The podcast was conducted by scholar Dr Sadanand More.

“Preserving, nurturing, and advancing the intellectual legacy of Maharashtra’s saints and icons is our duty,” said Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Dharma is not mere nostalgia, it is people’s moral compass, he said.

“Maharashtra Dharma is understanding who we are and determining what we want to become,” the CM said.

During his first tenure as the chief minister between 2014 and 2019, Fadnavis had hosted a television show named ‘Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy’.

The first episode, titled ‘Maharashtra Dharma: Foundation and Formation’ covered topics ranging from the Ramayana and Mahabharata to the teachings of Gautam Buddha and the evolution of Maharashtra’s spiritual journey.

Thanking the listeners for joining the first episode, he said that the podcast would continue to explore the rich history, culture and literature of Maharashtra, which he called a land of saints, spirituality, and valour. The programme aims to explore why Maharashtra is what it is, he said.

Fadnavis explained how the foundation and formation of Maharashtra are deeply rooted in values.

“Maharashtra Dharma is not a religion, it is a living code of ethics. It urges us to think wisely, act with service, and stand with courage. From Dnyaneshwar’s verses to Shivaji Maharaj’s sword, from Phule’s bravery to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision, this chain has never broken. It has always moved forward,” he said.

The story of Maharashtra begins with divine footsteps, he said, adding that the land finds mention in the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, with several places across the state linked to events from the epics.

He also talked about the ‘wari’ tradition of devotees walking all the way to Pandharpur to seek Lord Vitthal’s blessings. “Rarely does such a pilgrimage exist globally, one that symbolises social equality,” he said.

Paying rich tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said the legendary king fought not for power, but for dharma, country, and culture.

“His battles were not for conquest but to protect values. His idea of ‘swarajya’ was shaped in tales told by his mother, Rajmata Jijabai. His governance was rooted in ethics, respect for all religions, and protection of women, far ahead of his time,” the CM said.

He said Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a poet, warrior and scholar, followed with valour and sacrifice.

Fadnavis also recalled the contributions of Ahilyabai Holkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Lokmanya Tilak, Dr Ambedkar, Sant Gadge Baba and Tukdoji Maharaj.