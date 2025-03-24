DT
Home / India / Fadnavis seeks Kunal Kamra's apology for ‘insulting’ Shinde

Fadnavis seeks Kunal Kamra's apology for ‘insulting’ Shinde

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:32 PM Mar 24, 2025 IST
Police personnel guard at the hotel that was vandalised by Shiv Sena (Shinde) workers after comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde, in Khar area in Mumbai, Sunday night, March 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sought stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's apology for  “insulting”  Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, while police arrested 12 workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for ransacking the venue in Mumbai where Kamra made the  ‘traitor’ jibe.

A local court later released Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others on bail.

Slamming Kamra's remarks against Shinde, Fadnavis asserted that "urban Naxals" and "Left liberals" supporting such acts will be taught a lesson.

Mumbai police registered an FIR against Kamra for making defamatory remarks against Shinde, officials said. The police also registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat studio in Khar area, where Kamra's show was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located.

Several Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the Habitat is located. They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises, the police said.

The CPI (M) condemned the targeting of Kamra and the vandalism of the studio over his alleged defamatory remarks against Shinde.

The CPI (M) said this demonstrates that "mob violence is the only law" for BJP-led alliance regimes. The Left party said it stood with Kamra and his right to freedom of expression.

The studio in which Kamra filmed his show was on Monday demolished by Mumbai's civic body for alleged building violations.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said the temporary shed and other structures comprising the studio, which was created in the basement of the hotel, have been razed.

"It was removed as there is no civic permission to create a studio in the basement. The BMC will check the hotel to see if everything is as per the allowed plan," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Habitat Studio announced they were shutting down after Shiv Sena workers vandalised its premises.

In an Instagram post, the studio said, "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us." The studio said artistes are solely responsible for their views and creative choices.

The BJP-led government wants to turn Maharashtra into a "Taliban-like" state, state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said.

"The attackers belong to a ruling party. Do they not trust their own government, the Constitution, the law and home department? Why did they take law into their own hands? Why did they resort to this attack when Kamra did not name Shinde," Sapkal asked.

Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel said the party workers will not allow Kamra to move on the streets if he doesn't apologise to Shinde in two days.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Shinde-led Sena workers for the vandalism.

In a recent podcast, PM Modi said that criticism is an essential part of democracy; however, the behaviour of BJP's ruling alliance partner is contradictory to what Modi said, Aaditya said.

The row sparked by Kamra's jibe at Shinde rocked both the Houses of the state legislature on Monday leading to brief adjournments.

The legislative assembly witnessed uproarious scenes with Shiv Sena members demanding strict action against the stand-up comedian for his "traitor" jibe at Shinde.

