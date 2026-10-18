Fadnavis speaks to Tiger Shroff, asks Mumbai Police commissioner to nab actor's assailants quickly
The CM speaks to Shroff over the phone and assures him of support, saying the accused will be traced soon and asking him not to worry, according to the Chief Minister's Office
Forensic officials conduct investigation at the crime scene where gunmen opened fire at film actor Tiger Shroff, near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. PTI
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday spoke to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and actor Tiger Shroff after the latter escaped unhurt from firing by gunmen in Juhu area.
Fadnavis sought details of the incident from police commissioner Deven Bharti and asked him to nab the assailants quickly, expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible.
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He also spoke to Shroff over the phone and assured him of support, saying the accused would be traced soon and asking him not to worry, according to the Chief Minister's Office.
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"We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor.
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