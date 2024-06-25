Failed rapper robs cabbie in Delhi, nabbed in Ayodhya

PTI

New Delhi, June 25

The Delhi Police have arrested an engineer-turned-rapper from Ayodhya for allegedly robbing a cab driver in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, an officer said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said the cab driver was shot at and wounded by the accused, Aryan Rajvansh, a native of Ayodhya.

The incident took place near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Shriniwas Puri around Monday night. Rajvansh allegedly robbed a cab driver of a mobile phone and fled after firing at him, he said.

The injured driver was admitted to the AIIMS where he told police that Rajvansh had hired his cab from Dwarka Mor to go to ISBT, Kashmere Gate, but robbed him of his mobile phone at gunpoint.

After his arrest, Rajvansh told police that he had done his B Tech in computer science from a private college in Tamil Nadu.

After completing his course, he became a rapper and started releasing his songs on social media. But he could not find much success in it and started falling short of money, another officer said.

The officer said Rajvansh had opened a studio in Delhi but had to shut it over a dispute with the owner.

Rajvansh had procured the gun to threaten that person and robbed the cab driver since he needed money, the officer said.