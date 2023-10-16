'Fake guide' booked for taking US official on Taj Mahal tour

Agra, October 16
A case has been registered at the tourism police station here against a man who allegedly accompanied the US Naval Secretary as guide during his visit to the Taj Mahal in November 2022, even though he did not have a proper licence or authority from the Archaeological Survey of India to function as a guide.
The action came after a detailed probe conducted on a complaint lodged by the President of the Tourist and Guide Welfare Association, who called it a serious crime and security lapse.
"A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on October 9, 2023, at tourism police station of Agra on the complaint of Deepak Dan, President of Tourist and Guide Welfare Association, for the incident which took place on November 19, 2022," said Syed Areeb Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) at Agra.
Deepak Dan had complained to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlighting the security lapse during the VVIP visit.
Dan mentioned that Carlos Del Toro, the US Naval Secretary visited the Taj Mahal on November 19, 2022, and was accorded VIP Protocol by the Indian government.
"The matter being sensitive in nature, a detailed probe was conducted and after verification of facts and circumstances, an FIR was registered on October 9 against the accused. There will be further investigation after registration of FIR and arrest will take place if allegations related to the valuable document are found to be correct," said Syed Areeb Ahmed, ACP, Taj Security.
