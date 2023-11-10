Fake job racket: CBI arrest 3 of inter-state gang

New Delhi, November 10
The CBI on Friday arrested three members of an interstate fake job syndicate that allegedly collected crores of rupees from aspirants over the last two years by promising them government jobs, officials said.
They were apprehended during searches by the agency at nine locations in Patna, Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Dhanbad.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked six people in its FIR and three of them—Ajay Kumar from Bengaluru, Aman Kumar alias Rupesh from Jharkhand and Abhishek Singh alias Vishal from Bihar—were arrested, the officials said.
During the searches, it emerged that the syndicate was operating for more than two years and had collected crores of rupees from aspirants by promising them government jobs, the officials said.
Those promised government jobs had to shell out Rs 10-15 lakh each, they said.
Members of the syndicate conducted fake training camps for aspirants in multiple cities and two were found operational in Patna and Mumbai’s Sakinaka, the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills
Three-judge Bench, however, makes it clear that Governor is ...
‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says US side understood New D...
Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries, Supreme Court tells Punjab, other states
A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul suggests ‘carrot-and-stick’ p...
Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme
Delhi postpones implementation of odd-even car rationing sch...
Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall
Shimla meteorological station has issued yellow warning of l...