‘False cases can’t imprison truth’: SP chief Akhilesh to BJP after visiting Azam in jail

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday stepped up his attack on the BJP after meeting party leader Azam Khan at Rampur Jail, accusing the ruling party of subjecting Khan and his family to injustice by filing false cases against him. Yadav also asserted that the SP’s primary objective was to defeat the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the party focusing on social justice and truth.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the former CM expressed solidarity with Khan, saying his political and emotional ties with Rampur remained strong. He alleged that false cases had been filed against Khan and stressed that the cases would not be able to keep him imprisoned indefinitely.

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“I have just met respected Azam Khan. Azam was, Azam is, and Azam will remain,” Yadav said. The SP chief alleged that the university linked to Khan had suffered extensive damage and claimed that the circumstances surrounding its decline reflected a wider attack on educational institutions. He also accused the government of pursuing a conspiracy to undermine the institution.

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“These false cases do not have the power to keep him imprisoned forever,” Yadav said, adding that justice might be delayed but that the truth could not remain confined indefinitely. Yadav further said that his relationship with Rampur was not merely political but also emotional, noting that he had visited the region on previous occasions.