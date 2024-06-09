Family, friends bid tearful adieu to media baron Ramoji Rao

Hyderabad, June 9
The mortal remains of media baron and Ramoji Group chairman Ch Ramoji Rao, were consigned to flames near here on Sunday.
The funeral was held with full state honours at Ramoji Film City here, with his son Kiron lighting the pyre.
Ramoji Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital here early on Saturday. He was 88.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu were among the leaders who attended the last rites.
Ramoji Rao, who created a sensation in the media industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh with the Eenadu newspaper and ETV group of channels, was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan.
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to observe state mourning on June 9 and 10.
During the state mourning, the National flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state and there will be no official entertainment, an official communication said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswany to be inducted, Anurag dropped
2 representations from Punjab: Hardeep Puri and Ravneet Bitt...
Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government
Some of the top names to be retained
New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat
3 leaders from poll-bound Haryana likely to get Cabinet bert...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable
Farmer leaders demanded that a fair investigation be conduct...