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Home / India / Family of 4 found dead in Andhra; illness, financial woes suspected

Family of 4 found dead in Andhra; illness, financial woes suspected

Handwritten note with ATM PIN and funeral instructions recovered from residence

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PTI
Bangarureddypalli, Updated At : 11:43 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in an apparent suicide here in Chittoor district, with preliminary investigation suggesting that financial difficulties and the prolonged illness of the woman may have led to the tragedy, said a police official on Tuesday.

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According to police, the deceased were identified as Damodar (30), his wife Nirmala, their son (13) and daughter (10).

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“Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in an apparent suicide in Chittoor district on Monday,” the official told PTI.

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The incident came to light when Damodar’s sister came to visit family at around 6.15 am on Monday and found her brother hanging from a ceiling fan. Residents subsequently broke open the door and entered the house, police said.

Police said Nirmala and the two children were found dead on a bed inside the house.

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According to police, preliminary investigation suggests that Nirmala had been suffering from complications arising from a brain stroke for several years and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranipet.

The family was also facing financial difficulties, police said.

A handwritten note was recovered from the house in which Damodar had reportedly written his ATM PIN and other account access details, requesting that the money in his accounts be used for his funeral expenses, said the official.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections and are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths.

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