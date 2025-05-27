DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Family of 4 found hanging in Kerala's Vakkam

Family of 4 found hanging in Kerala's Vakkam

Police say that, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide
article_Author
PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 04:23 PM May 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A couple and their two children were found dead at their house in Vakkam on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisement

They were found hanging inside the house on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The deceased have been identified as Anilkumar (55), wife Sheeja (50), and their two sons, both in their twenties.

Advertisement

Police said that, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.

"It is suspected that Anilkumar was facing financial issues. An investigation is under way. No suicide note has been recovered from the house thus far," a police official said.

Advertisement

The incident came to light after neighbours entered the house, as none of the family members had been seen outside, police added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper