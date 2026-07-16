Family of Hyderabad man stabbed in US appeals to MEA for help to travel to America

The family of Syed Sohailuddin, a Hyderabad native who was allegedly stabbed in the US over his religion, on Thursday appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for emergency visas to travel to America.

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Asma Firdouse, sister-in-law of Sohailuddin, said they learnt about the attack late on Tuesday and initially believed it was a minor incident.

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However, panic grew after seeing videos of the incident online, which revealed the severity of his injuries.

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Speaking on the family's critical situation, Asma said her sister, Amreen Firdouse (Sohailuddin's wife), fainted when she heard the news of the attack.

"Amreen's blood pressure is dropping and her health is a cause of concern," she said.

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Sohailuddin and Amreen have a son aged five and a daughter aged three.

Amreen is alone in the US, trying to take care of her children while visiting the hospital, Asma said.

Asma and her brother have sought urgent government intervention to secure emergency visas to fly to the US and be of assistance to the victim's immediate family.

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan met Asma Firdouse at her residence in Musheerabad here and posted a video of his conversation with her on X.

He appealed to the External Affairs Minister to provide emergency visas to the family so that they can travel to the US at the earliest.

Sohailuddin, a native of Toli Chowki here, has been employed in Utah in America for the last two years.

Sohailuddin was allegedly stabbed 15 times inside a shopping mall near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah because of his religion, media reports said.

Sohailuddin, a worker in the Valley City Mall in West Valley City, Utah, was allegedly stabbed on Monday afternoon by Peter Michael Larsen, who asked the victim his religion, Fox 13 News reported.