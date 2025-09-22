DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Fans continue to pour into Guwahati stadium to catch final glimpse of their ‘Zubeen da’

Fans continue to pour into Guwahati stadium to catch final glimpse of their ‘Zubeen da’

The singer’s body reached Guwahati on Sunday morning from Singapore, where he died while swimming in the sea
article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 10:47 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Garima Saikia Garg (2nd from right), wife of deceased singer Zubeen Garg, mourns as she pays her last respects to his mortal remains, at his residence in Guwahati. PTI
Advertisement

Thousands of grieving fans continued to pour into the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati on Monday to pay their last respects to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Advertisement

Mourners queued through the night, waiting for hours to catch a final glimpse of the 52-year-old singer, whose mortal remains were kept in a glass casket draped with a traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’.

Many offered flowers and gamosas, while some recorded their farewell moments on mobile phones.

Advertisement

The scorching sun since early morning could not dissuade the fans from waiting for their turn.

Prominent personalities, including singer Papon, joined the sea of mourners, many breaking down as they bowed before their beloved ‘Zubeen da’.

Advertisement

The fans also sang his popular songs outside the venue, refusing to leave even after offering tributes. Several people fell ill due to the heat and were treated by medical teams on site.

The body would remain at the stadium for public homage through Monday, before the funeral at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Tuesday.

The singer’s body reached the city on Sunday morning from Singapore, where he died on Friday while swimming in the sea. It was first taken to his Kahilipara residence, with thousands lining the 25-km stretch from the airport.

Crowds had started gathering at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai since Saturday evening, and swelled to lakhs by Sunday as they braved scorching heat and heavy showers to mourn their beloved star.

Garg’s wife, Garima, thanked them for their “overwhelming love and blessings”.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts