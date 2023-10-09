Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

Welcoming the announcement of the dates of the assembly elections in five states, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said farewell to the BJP and its allies had been announced with the declaration of the schedule for the polls.

"With the announcement of elections in 5 states, the farewell of BJP and its allies has also been announced. In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, the Congress party will go to the people with strength," he said on X.

Public welfare, social justice and progressive development are the guarantees of the Congress party, the party president added.

Five states of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday.

