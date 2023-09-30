Farm scientist Swaminathan cremated with state honours

PTI

Chennai, September 30

Eminent farm scientist M S Swaminathan was cremated here on Saturday with government honours, marked by a police gun salute.

A platoon of police personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute and bugle was played marking the Tamil Nadu Government’s honour at a crematory here.

The final rites were performed by the family members and the body was cremated at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.

Swaminathan passed away here on Thursday. He was 98.

