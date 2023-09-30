Farm scientist Swaminathan cremated with state honours

Chennai, September 30
Eminent farm scientist M S Swaminathan was cremated here on Saturday with government honours, marked by a police gun salute.
A platoon of police personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute and bugle was played marking the Tamil Nadu Government’s honour at a crematory here.
The final rites were performed by the family members and the body was cremated at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.
Swaminathan passed away here on Thursday. He was 98.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara
This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...
India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara
Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...
India's envoy to UK should not have been stopped from entering gurdwara, say Manjinder Sirsa, SGPC general secretary Grewal
Condemn incident involving Indian envoy to UK
Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it
Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...
Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row
Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington