Home / India / Farmers assured of Rs 37,216-crore kharif subsidy on fertilisers

Farmers assured of Rs 37,216-crore kharif subsidy on fertilisers

This is Rs 13,000 crore more than the budgetary requirement for rabi season 2024-25
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:26 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for kharif season (April 1, 2025 to September 30) on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers. The budgetary requirement for kharif season 2024 would be approximately Rs 37,216.15 crore.

This is Rs 13,000 crore more than the budgetary requirement for rabi season 2024-25.

The move will ensure availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices and rationalisation of subsidy on P&K fertilisers in view of recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers and inputs.

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers, including NPKS grades will be provided based on approved rates for kharif 2025 to ensure smooth availability of these fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices.

Right now the government is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilisers to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers/importers.

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is governed by a scheme which commenced on April 1, 2010. Since then these are being given to farmers at affordable prices.

In view of the recent trends in the international prices of fertilizers and inputs — urea, DAP, MOP and sulphur — the government also decided to approve the nutrient based subsidy rates for kharif 2025 P&K fertilisers, including NPKS grades. The subsidy would be provided to the fertiliser companies as per approved and notified rates so that fertilisers are made available to farmers at affordable prices.

