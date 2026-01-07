In the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's recent remarks on his ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tariffs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government and posted an old video in which he had talked about how in 1971 then PM Indira Gandhi had withstood pressure from America.

Advertisement

Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Modi is "not that happy with me" because of the tariffs imposed by Washington on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil.

Advertisement

Trump, delivering remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat, also claimed that “Prime Minister Modi came to see me, ‘Sir, may I see you please'. Yes." "I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia,” Trump said.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Farq samjho, sir ji!" The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared his own old video in which he had alleged that Prime Minister Modi "surrendered" after a call from US President Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Gandhi had also said that the then prime minister Indira Gandhi didn't budge in the 1971 war despite the US sending its Seventh Fleet. "This is the difference," Gandhi had said.

Advertisement

Sharing a video of Trump's remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at the prime minister.

"From Namaste Trump to Howdy Modi to Donald bhai and now this. What next?" Ramesh said on X.

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.

The US president also said that India told him it has been waiting for five years for the Apache helicopters.

“We're changing it. We're changing it. India ordered 68 Apaches,” he said.

From Namaste Trump to Howdy Modi to Donald bhai and now this. What next? pic.twitter.com/54rMfqpNRy — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 7, 2026

The Congress on Monday had also taken a swipe at the government over Trump's remarks that Washington can raise tariffs on New Delhi "very quickly", saying all those "Namaste Trump, Howdy Modi events, forced hugs", and social media posts hailing the American leader have done very little good.

The opposition party's dig came after Trump said Prime Minister Modi knew he was not happy with India's purchases of Russian oil and that Washington could raise tariffs on New Delhi "very quickly".