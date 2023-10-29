Fast-emerging sectors creating new jobs: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, October 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today handed over appointment letters to 51,000 people in a ‘rozgar mela’ through video conferencing, highlighting the fast-emerging sectors that were creating new job opportunities.

PM Narendra Modi addresses the new recruits in New Delhi. ANI

Sports, space, defence showing growth The sports sector is set to flourish, offering positions such as coaches, referees, nutritionists, physiotherapists, etc... renewable energy, space, automation and defence sectors are also growing rapidly. Narendra Modi, prime minister

These recruits will be placed in various government departments, including the Ministry of Railway, Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Higher Education. Addressing the attendees virtually, PM Modi said the sports sector was set to flourish,

offering positions of coaches, referees, sports nutritionists, physiotherapists, etc.

Modi went on to add that sectors like renewable energy, space, automation and defence exports were among the growing sectors. The drone technology industry was thriving, which would create more job opportunities.

He talked about the growth in tourism and referred to the recent UN award to ‘Dhordo village in Gujarat’ as the ‘Best Tourism Village’. He said this trend is expected to boost tourism, leading to more jobs in hotels, local shops and transportation services.

#Narendra Modi