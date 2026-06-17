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Home / India / Man gets new lease of life as daughters donate kidney and liver

Man gets new lease of life as daughters donate kidney and liver

Doctors carry out extensive counselling and assessments before deciding to proceed once all 3 are found fit for surgery

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:04 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Jayant Tyagi with his two daughters.
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Jayant Tyagi, 45, was diagnosed with both liver and kidney failure, leaving his family facing a difficult medical challenge. Doctors advised that both organs would need to be replaced.

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Amid the crisis, his elder daughter Rishika Tyagi, who recently completed her BTech degree and is set to get married, decided to donate one of her kidneys to her father. When she shared her decision with her future in-laws, they supported her and encouraged her choice.

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Soon after, her younger sister Khushi, a first-year BTech student, also stepped forward and volunteered to donate a portion of her liver to help save their father’s life.

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The road to the operation was not immediate. Following the diagnosis, several people underwent medical evaluation. Relatives said the reports of both daughters matched the medical requirements. Doctors then carried out extensive counselling and assessments before finally deciding to proceed once all three were found fit for surgery.

Jayant Tyagi and his daughters were admitted to a private hospital in Noida, where doctors performed the complex transplant procedures on Monday. The surgeries were successfully completed.

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Doctors informed the family that Jayant and both his daughters were in stable condition following the procedures.

For Jayant’s close friend Amit Ranjan, the development brought relief after weeks of uncertainty. He said the family was devastated after learning about Jayant’s liver and kidney failure. According to Ranjan, both daughters remained determined throughout the crisis.

BJP city president Mayank Goyal said Jayant Tyagi had earlier served as a sector convenor in the party organisation. He added that several party workers came forward to donate blood during Jayant’s operation.

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