 Father of accused held for rape of 12-year-old girl in Ujjain seeks death penalty for son : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Father of accused held for rape of 12-year-old girl in Ujjain seeks death penalty for son

Father of accused held for rape of 12-year-old girl in Ujjain seeks death penalty for son

Opposition Congress targets BJP govt in MP over the incident, questions ‘silence’ of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah

Father of accused held for rape of 12-year-old girl in Ujjain seeks death penalty for son

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Ujjain (MP), September 29

The father of the man arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl here on Friday demanded capital punishment for his son, while the local bar association appealed that no lawyer should defend him in the court.

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, continued to target the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the incident and questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bharat Soni, an auto rickshaw driver, was arrested in the case on Thursday.

“It is a shameful act. Neither have I gone to hospital to meet him, no will I go to the police station or courts. My son has committed a crime, therefore he should be hanged,” his father told reporters here.

Ujjain Bar Council president Ashok Yadav said the incident had damaged the reputation of the temple city.

"We are appealing to our members not to take up the case of the accused," he said.

Bharat Soni was arrested three days after a girl, aged about 12, was found walking on the city streets in injured condition.

Medical examination established that she had been raped.

Soni sustained injury when he allegedly tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot for investigation, police had said on Thursday. The girl is admitted to the Government Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Women's Hospital in Indore where she underwent a major surgery on Wednesday. 

A counsellor interacted with her and found that she belongs to the Satna district of MP. But she could not tell her name or address properly.

Police had said that a complaint about a girl of the same age going missing had been registered in Satna, but it was to be confirmed if the rape survivor was the same girl.

The Congress slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh where assembly elections are due by the year-end.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state had considerably deteriorated under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"In Madhya Pradesh, being a Dalit, tribal and woman has become a sin. Madhya Pradesh is number one in rapes of minors. Fifty-eight thousand rape cases and 68,000 kidnapping cases have been reported in 18 years of his (Chouhan's) rule. But the country's prime minister, home minister and all the BJP leaders are just sitting silent," Shrinate told reporters in Delhi.

She also questioned the "silence" of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over the incident.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, claimed that the attack on this "Dalit girl" was more brutal than that on the Nirbhaya case victim.

Surjewala also visited the Holkar Women's Hospital in Indore.  

#Amit Shah #BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

3
Punjab

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

4
World

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

5
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

6
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

7
India

Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken, NSA Jake Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

8
Chandigarh

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

9
Chandigarh

Soon, fly from Ambala Cantt

10
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Problem is with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

Problem is with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

They have been given operating space because of compulsions ...

Not advisable to tinker with existing age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission to govt

Law Commission recommends retaining 18 years as age of consent under POCSO Act

The Commission says comprehensive and age-appropriate sex ed...

At least 34 people killed, over 130 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan

At least 56 people killed in two suicide blasts in Pakistan

The explosion takes place when people were gathering to mark...

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umranagal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

Pronouncing the order, Justice Anoop Chitkara rules it is no...

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share a new video that gi...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

Murdered victim’s kin meet SSP, seek arrest of suspects

This ward no exception to civic woes

Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested party MLA Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway diverted at Lalru as farmers stage protest

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

Day later, High Court tells Chandigarh to unlock taxi stands

MC gets Rs 25 cr from Chandigarh Administration

Mohali: CDIL 1st firm to produce silicon carbide devices

‘AAP committed to INDIA alliance’, says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Khaira’s arrest

'AAP committed to INDIA alliance', says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira's arrest

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Delhi jewellery heist: Two held in Chhattisgarh; 18.5 kg gold and diamond ornaments, Rs 12.5 lakh recovered

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

NDTF retains post of DUTA president

Jalandhar SHO suspended after video shows social media influencer posing on his vehicle

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Khatkar Kalan sarpanch 'denied' entry to CM Bhagwant Mann's event on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

SAD-BSP 'stopped' from paying tributes to martyr

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

Ludhiana's Rs 1-cr gold loot case: Arrested ASI was international netball player

Farmers’ agitation brings rail traffic to a halt

Ward watch: Ludhiana MC yet to restore water supply to Maratha Colony

2-yr-old abducted, violated; man held

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

MC to lay storm water lines in areas prone to flooding

Gurjoat wins team bronze in shooting

Mandi Gobindgarh rejoices at Arjun's feat

Bhagat Singh remembered