Father of minor involved in Pune car crash held

Pune, May 21
The father of a 17-year-old boy, whose speeding luxury car killed two software engineers in Pune, was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening, hours after he was detained from central Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar town, police said.
The car, a Porsche, allegedly driven by the boy, who the police claim was drunk at the time of the accident, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, according to police.
The teenager’s father, a well-known real estate developer, was detained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by sleuths of the crime branch, which is probing the accident case, and brought to the city in the evening, they said.
“He will be produced before a court on Wednesday,” said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. — PTI
