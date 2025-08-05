DT
Home / India / Father's fight against injustice to continue: Hemant after Shibu Soren's demise

The Jharkhand CM says he will put his feet in his father's shoes to wage a war against injustice
PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 09:44 AM Aug 05, 2025 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren. ANI file
A day after veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren, fondly known as 'Dishom Guru', died, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that his father's fight against injustice would continue.

The CM also said he was passing through the most difficult phase of his life after the demise of his father.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder breathed his last at a Delhi hospital at the age of 81 after battling illness.

“I am passing through the most difficult phase of my life; the pillar of Jharkhand's soul is gone. No book can explain Baba's struggle, but I vow to continue his fight against injustice,” the Jharkhand CM posted on X.

Soren promised not to let Jharkhand bow and vowed to work to realise his father's dreams by working for the oppressed and the poor.

The JMM leader said he will put his feet in his father's shoes to wage a war against injustice.

