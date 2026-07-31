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Home / India / Favara-UPI cross-border payment corridor goes live between Maldives and India

Favara-UPI cross-border payment corridor goes live between Maldives and India

The new service enables individuals in the Maldives to transfer funds using Favara to beneficiaries in India in real time

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:40 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) has announced the successful go-live of the integration between the Maldives Instant Payment System, ‘Favara’, and India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on Thursday, marking a transformative milestone in cross-border digital financial connectivity and bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

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The new service enables individuals in the Maldives to transfer funds using Favara to beneficiaries in India in real time. Transactions are initiated in Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR) and credited to recipients in Indian Rupees (INR) through UPI.

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The service has commenced with the participation of two local banks, Bank of Maldives Plc and Maldives Islamic Bank Plc. Customers of these banks can initiate person-to-person (P2P) transfers directly to UPI-enabled bank accounts in India using their mobile banking applications and the Favara payment rail.

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Permitted remittance categories include family-maintenance-related remittances under both foreign inward and foreign outward remittance, as well as gift-related remittances permitted under foreign outward remittance.

The implementation reflects close collaboration between the MMA, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), participating financial institutions, and other stakeholders in both countries.

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The agreement was executed between NIPL and MMA. Following an accelerated 10-day timeline for testing, certification, onboarding, and live validation, the corridor achieved full operational readiness.

Subsequent phases of the collaboration will introduce additional cross-border payment use cases, including QR-based merchant payments and other innovative digital payment services, further strengthening economic and financial ties between the Maldives and India.

As of now, UPI is accepted in 9 countries, which include Cambodia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar and Sri Lanka.

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