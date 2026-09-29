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Home / India / FBI adds Goldy Brar to 10 most wanted fugitives list, offers $1-million reward

FBI adds Goldy Brar to 10 most wanted fugitives list, offers $1-million reward

Brar is the 543rd person added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list since its creation in 1950

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:52 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar.
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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and announced a reward of up to $ 1 million for information leading to his arrest.

According to the FBI, Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which authorities allege is responsible for violent criminal activities in Southern California and across the US and Canada.

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The FBI said the alleged activities include targeted assassinations, including the killing of a prominent political and religious figure as well as shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortion, assaults, and trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

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Brar is the 543rd person added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list since its creation in 1950.

Investigators allege that Brar is the group’s leader in North America.

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Federal authorities said a warrant for Singh’s arrest was issued on July 1, 2026, by the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles. He has been charged with racketeer influenced and corrupt organisations (RICO) conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The FBI said Singh has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India and Mexico. He is believed to reside in California and various parts of Canada and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The statement further reads, “Goldy Brar is a dangerous individual, and the FBI and our partners have made it our priority to apprehend him, which is why we’re adding him to the FBI’s list of Top Ten fugitives and offering a reward of up to $1 million dollars for information leading to his capture,” said ADIC Grandy.

The FBI has appealed to the public for information about Singh’s whereabouts.

The development comes after the US Attorney’s Office announced on July 7 the results of Operation Hardball and the unsealing of three indictments charging 37 defendants connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups.

Operation Hardball is the result of a years-long federal investigation into Indian crime syndicates that engage in racketeering, targeted killings, shootings, extortion, arson and the trafficking of bulk quantities of narcotics across international borders.

“Goldy Brar and his network have wreaked devastating havoc on countless lives—through high-profile murders, shootings, death threats, extortion, arson and drug trafficking,” said Lisa Moreland, deputy commissioner of federal policing for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“His addition to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list speaks to the collective resolve to capture him. The RCMP is committed to continue working with partners in the FBI to bring Goldy Brar to justice,” she said.

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