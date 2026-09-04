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Home / India / FBI adds Tacoma grocery store owner Manjit Bedi to most-wanted fraudsters list after he flees to India

FBI adds Tacoma grocery store owner Manjit Bedi to most-wanted fraudsters list after he flees to India

The Government is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the accused, identified as Manjit Singh Bedi

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:01 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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According to the FBI, Bedi, a naturalised US citizen who was running a grocery store in Tacoma, Washington, fled the US and is believed to be hiding in India.
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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed Indian-born US citizen in the Most Wanted list for his alleged involvement in a benefits fraud scheme that defrauded the US government of at least $600,000.

The Government is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the accused, identified as Manjit Singh Bedi.

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According to the FBI, Bedi, a naturalised US citizen who was running a grocery store in Tacoma, Washington, fled the US and is believed to be hiding in India.

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Bedi allegedly ran the Asian Grocery Store, where he is accused of swiping Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP) participants’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards and giving them cash instead of food. He allegedly kept half of the proceeds.

The alleged scheme operated between March 2024 and June 2025 and resulted in losses of at least $600,000 tot he US government, the FBI said.

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After being indicted for wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, Bedi was allowed to appear in court without arrest. He was ordered to surrender his passport and remain in Washington state.

Authorities allege that Bedi later drove across the US-Canada border and fled to India.

On May 21, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Bedi in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Tacoma, after he was charged with violating the conditions imposed on him.

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