FBI, CBI chiefs meet, discuss cybercrime

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 11

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray arrived in India on a two-day visit during which he will interact with top Indian security managers to discuss pending bilateral issues, including the alleged attempt to murder designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his extradition as well as the pending extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India, said sources.

On the international front, the FBI chief will take up with his Indian interlocutors the cyber threat posed by Chinese state and non-state actors. The FBI Director’s main engagement on Monday was with CBI Director Praveen Sood with the focus mainly on cyber-related financial crime, the sources said.

Wray will also discuss with other senior officials the operations against India-based cybercriminals targeting US citizens and the two sides could announce other focused operations after the success of Chakra-I and Chakra-II that busted many illegal cyber operations.

The sources said Wray would also meet NIA chief Dinkar Gupta and RAW chief Ravi Sinha as well as visit the Delhi Police Headquarters.

A US court had in May ordered the extradition of main 26/11 conspirator David Coleman Headley but that request will not be taken up due to some judicial processes that are still underway in the US. “Expediting Rana’s extradition to India is important,” said the sources on the Pakistan-born businessman who helped Headley in reconnaissance and recommending targets in Mumbai.

“We have robust security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics cooperation with US agencies. We also engage in capacity-building programmes...as part of this ongoing bilateral cooperation, a visit by the FBI Director is in the works,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said about Wray’s visit.

The FBI Director’s visit comes a week after US Principal Deputy NSA Jonathan Finer had visited Delhi.

