FCRA rules amended: NGOs must declare purpose for which they seek funds, also state where they will operate 

The Central Government has notified the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, introducing a series of changes in the registration, reporting and utilisation framework for associations receiving foreign contributions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010.

Advertisement

The amendments, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on June 22, came into force with immediate effect and modify various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011.

Advertisement

A key change is the introduction of a formal definition of the term “Chief Executive”. The definition covers directors of companies, partners of firms, trustees of trusts, office-bearers of societies, trade unions and associations, as well as any other person responsible for the management or affairs of an organisation.

Advertisement

Corresponding amendments have been made in several provisions where references to executive committee or governing body members have been replaced with the term “Chief Executive”.

The amended rules also require FCRA registration certificates to specify the purpose or purposes and the state or Union Territory for which registration has been granted.

Advertisement

Every organisation applying for registration will now have to indicate the purpose for which registration is sought and the state or Union Territory where it proposes to undertake activities.

Existing FCRA-registered associations have been directed to furnish these details to the Central Government within one year from the commencement of the amended rules if they wish to continue their registration.

To facilitate the new system, the government has inserted a detailed schedule listing permissible purposes for registration. The schedule categorises activities under five broad sectors — religious, cultural, economic, educational and social.

Associations seeking registration will be required to select their activities from the categories specified in the schedule.

The notification also introduces additional fees for organisations seeking registration for multiple purposes or operations in multiple states or Union Territories. An additional fee of Rs 300 will be payable for each extra purpose and for each additional state or Union Territory included in the application.

Another significant provision relates to organisations having foreign nationals in key positions. The rules clarify that an association having foreign citizens as its chief office-bearers will ordinarily not be considered eligible for registration or prior permission under the Act.

However, the Central Government may, by order, specify circumstances in which such organisations may be considered for registration or prior permission.

The amended rules further clarify that foreign contributions received under the Act can be utilised only for activities undertaken in India and only for the purposes for which such contributions have been received.

In another change, associations receiving foreign contributions in instalments will be required to apply in Form FC-3BB for release of a second or subsequent instalment. Such instalments will be released only after utilisation of 75 per cent of the previous instalment and following verification of such utilisation through field inspection.

The rules also introduce a new provision relating to “reasonable activity”.

For the purposes of cancellation of registration under Section 14 and renewal under Section 16 of the Act, an association will be deemed to have undertaken reasonable activity in its chosen field if it has utilised at least Rs 10 lakh of foreign contribution for approved purposes during the previous two financial years.

Annual compliance requirements have also been modified. Associations filing annual returns will now be required to submit a detailed activity report along with their income and expenditure statements. At the same time, certain existing sub-rules relating to annual reporting have been omitted.

The amendments additionally create a mechanism for registered associations to seek changes in the scope of their registration. Organisations intending to add or remove approved purposes or states and Union Territories from their registration certificate will have to apply to the Central Government in Form FC-6F along with the prescribed fee and a resolution of the governing body. The application may be approved or rejected after such inquiry as the government considers necessary.

The amendments have come into effect today.