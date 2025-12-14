DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Federation of Indian Airlines moves SC against TDSAT order on airport charges

Federation of Indian Airlines moves SC against TDSAT order on airport charges

FIA’s plea will be taken up for hearing on December 16 by a Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:12 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Telecommunications Dispute Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) over the principles for determination of aeronautical tariff in respect of airport operators.

Advertisement

The FIA has challenged the July 1 order of the TDSAT contending that the tribunal “gravely erred” in going far beyond the limited scope of remand directed by this court.

Advertisement

The tribunal has reopened and re-adjudicated issues relating to the computation of Hypothetical Regulatory Asset Base (HRAB), which had already attained finality by apex court’s verdict dated July 11, 2022, it submitted.

Advertisement

The FIA has filed an intervention application in pending matters where the two operators of Delhi and Mumbai airports, the DIAL and MIAL, have challenged the tribunal’s order.

The FIA’s plea will be taken up for hearing on December 16 by a Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria.

Advertisement

“The impugned judgment not only suffers from legal error but also has grave financial consequences. By inflating HRAB to Rs 4,848 crores, it grants DIAL an undue windfall, enabling perpetual recovery without commensurate investment.

“This burden will ultimately fall on airlines and passengers through higher airport charges, including landing, parking, and user development fees. The cascading effect is detrimental to consumer interest, contrary to cost-recovery principles, and inimical to the growth of the civil aviation sector,” the plea said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts