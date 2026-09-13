Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions moves SC; seeks extension of date for admission to technical and pharmacy courses

As the cut-off date for admission to technical and pharmacy courses for the 2026-27 academic session ends on September 14, the Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions has moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of time till October 30, 2026.

The Federation sought a direction to the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) to withdraw/modify its circular dated July 31, 2026, and issue a fresh notification to all state governments, examining authorities, admission making authorities, universities (including I.K. Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPT”) and pharmacy institutions, clearly implementing the top court’s order dated July 15, 2026.

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In its plea filed in the top court, Federation’s President Anshu Kataria urged the court to clarify that the last date for admission against vacancies to pharmacy courses for academic session 2026-27 stood extended to October 30, 2026.

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He also wanted the Supreme Court to extend, on parity with the PCI schedule, the last date of admission to All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) courses for academic session 2026-27 up to October 30, 2026, or such other date as the court may deem fit, by suitably modifying the August 13, 2026 AICTE Circular.

Kataria has sought a direction to IKGPTU, MRSPTU and other affiliating universities/Boards to forthwith issue consequential revised notifications extending the last date of admission for AICTE and PCI courses for academic session 2026-27.

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The application pointed out that the Supreme Court had in its July 15, 2026, said, “Consequently, the process 9of admission) shall be completed on or before 30.10.2026 as per the schedule indicated hereinabove”, it had said.

The top court had further directed that “all the States and the affiliating Universities will abide by the above directions/extension”, thereby unequivocally extending not merely the approval-process deadline but the entire admission schedule for Pharmacy (PCI) courses for academic session 2026-27, including the last date up to which students can be admitted against vacancies, to 30.10.2026,” the Federation submitted.