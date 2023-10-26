Feeling blessed: PM on getting Ram temple consecration invite; Congress sees religion card

New Delhi, October 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday got an invitation for the likely January 22 consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.
The PM took to X to post a picture with the functionaries of The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust being steered by PM’s former Principal Secretary Nripendra Mishra.
He said he was feeling very blessed after the invitation for the ceremony. “Jai Siya Ram! Today is a day full of emotions for me. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion,” the PM said.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, meanwhile, hit back saying the BJP was raising the Ram Mandir issue for electoral gains ahead of polls to five states and next year’s Lok Sabha election.
“They are scared of the public opinion that is turning against them. Prime Minister Modi is scared of opposition parties’ push for caste census since it might hit the BJP’s plan to bring about a divide based on religion before next year’s General Election,” Adhir said.
