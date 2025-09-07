DT
Home / India / 'Fellow Hyderabadi': AIMIM chief Owaisi to support Sudershan Reddy in Vice-Presidential poll

Reddy is Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 09:15 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate B. Sudarshan Reddy during a press conference in Mumbai. PTI
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has announced his party’s support for the Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy.

In a post on X, Owaisi has said the “Telangana CMO” spoke to him and requested him to support Reddy’s candidature in the September 9 Vice-Presidential poll.

“@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist,” he said on Saturday.

The Hyderabad MP said he spoke to Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, and conveyed good wishes to him.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is represented in the Lok Sabha by Owaisi.

