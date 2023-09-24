Female cheetah shifted from quarantine enclosure

Sheopur (MP): Female cheetah Veera was shifted to a soft release ‘boma’ from quarantine at Kuno park on Saturday, taking the number of big cats that made this transition during the week to 12. Pti
Naidu moves SC in Skill Development Corp scam
New Delhi: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has moved the SC challenging the Andhra HC order dismissing his pleas for quashing the FIR against him in the Skill Development Corporation scam.
Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh
Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’
Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA
Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record