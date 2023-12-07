Female college student hospitalised after beggar attacks her with glass bottle

Thane, December 7
Police have arrested a beggar for allegedly hitting a female college student on her head with a glass bottle and stabbing her with its broken piece without any provocation at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, in which she was injured, an official said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on December 4, following which the accused, 26-year-old Imam Hassan Shamshuddin, was arrested. The victim, who is 21 years old, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.
The woman, who is from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, had come to a college at Nerul along with a friend. While she was standing at a bus stop in the area around 1.30 pm, the beggar came to the spot and attacked her with an empty glass bottle without any provocation, senior inspector Tanaji Bhagat of Nerul police station said.
The accused hit the woman on her head with the bottle and later stabbed her in the abdomen with its broken piece, in which she was seriously injured. He then fled from the scene, the official said.
People standing nearby took the victim to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment, he added.
A case of attempt to murder was registered and a probe was launched. The police examined the CCTV footage and collected information from its sources, which led to the arrest of the accused, he said.
The motive behind the attack is being probed, the official said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader is held a...
PM Modi cites poll win data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance
Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he credits ...
Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide
Police have arrested the friend who backed out of marriage
Pranab Mukherjee saw Rahul Gandhi's ordinance-tearing act as last nail in Congress's coffin, says book by his daughter
To the author, the 13th President of India was Baba, a worka...
FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun ‘murder plot’ row
Wray is expected to hold talks with senior Indian security o...