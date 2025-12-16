DT
PT
Home / India / Ferozepur cops told to book officials who skipped duty

Ferozepur cops told to book officials who skipped duty

Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 07:54 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
The Ferozepur administration has written to the police to register FIRs against the officials who did not turn up for poll duty. The Ghall Khurd Block Returning Officer (RO) has written a letter to the police, recommending the registration of FIRs against over 200 officials under Section 120 (breach of official duty) of the Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994.

The election process was hampered due to the absence of these officials, he said.

In Ferozepur block too, the RO has asked the police to book around 220 officials who skipped the duty for no valid reason. A woman official, who did not show up for poll duty, said she did so fearing violence during the election.

